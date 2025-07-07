WAFCON 2024: Madugu Satisfied With Super Falcons’ Performance In Win Over Tunisia

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has expressed satisfaction with his players performance against Tunisia.

Nigeria got off to a perfect start at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations courtesy of a 3-0 victory over the North Africans.

Asisat Oshoala opened scoring for the nine-time champions after four minutes, while Omorinsola Babajide doubled the advantage on the stroke of half time.

Substitute Chiwendu Ihezuo netted the third six minutes from time.

“It always feels good each time you set out to go out for a game. The ultimate goal for you is to win. And the fact that the team won, obviously, it is only natural that we are happy that the team won,” Madugu said during his interaction with the media after the game.

Substitutes Esther Okoronkwo, Christy Ucheibe, and Chiwendu Ihezuo all make positive impact following their introduction.

Madugu declared that every player is important in the team.

“Well, every player that is here is equally of great importance. For us, they all are our players and we try as much as possible to promote team harmony and make everybody feel relevant in the team and nobody feels more important than the other,” Madugu added.

“The game is a team sport. You all need each other. And so we try as much as possible to ensure that we do the right thing by being fair, transparent in all that we do.

“Like I said, everybody has an equal chance of being in the team. So whoever does well continues, whoever does not do well, obviously, because we want to do better, we have the privilege of making those changes so that we get the team going.”

By Adeboye Amosu



