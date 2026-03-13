Close Menu
    Agu Back In Werder Bremen Training After One Month Out With Injury

    Nigeria international Felix Agu has returned to training after being sidelined for one month with injury.

    According to Deichstube, Agu alongside teammate Samuel Mbangula joined others in training on Thursday but nine players missed the session ahead of their home game against Mainz.

    Werder Bremen head coach Daniel Thioune had recently hinted at the duo’s comeback, but also explained regarding their participation in the upcoming home game against Mainz.

    “We’ll have to see how things develop after that.”

    Mbangula had been struggling with a thigh injury, while Agu is now gradually increasing his workload after an adductor injury.

    Born in Germany, Agu was called up to the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 Unity Cup tournament in May 2025.

    He was left of the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

