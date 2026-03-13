Europa League: Porto Coach Applauds Moffi’s Performance Against Stuttgart

FC Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has saluted Terem Moffi for his impressive performance in the club’s Europa League win over Stuttgart, reports Completesports.com.

The Dragons defeated Sebastian Hoeneß’s side 2-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter at the Arena Stuttgart on Thursday.

Moffi opened scoring for Porto with a neat finish in the 21st minute.

Youngster Rodrigo Mora doubled the visitors advantage six minutes later, with Zaidu Sanusi providing the assist.

Deniz Undav reduced the deficit for Stuttgart with a neat finish five minutes before the break.

Fariolli Thumbs Up Moffi

Fariolli praised Moffi for his effort in the game.

“They were the last players to arrive and are trying to get into the rhythm,” Farioli told A Bola.

“Terem had a great game. Besides the goal, he helped us in duels and was good without the ball, pressing.”

By Adeboye Amosu



