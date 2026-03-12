UEL Round 16: Moffi Scores Sanusi Gives Assist As Porto Pip Stuttgart 2-1 Away In First Leg

Terem Moffi was on target and Zaidu Sanusi had an assist as FC Porto defeated Stuttgart 2-1 away in their UEFA Europa League first leg round of 16 fixture in Germany on Thursday.

While Zaidu Sanusi played for 90 minutes Moffi came off in the 59th minute.

Moffi broke the deadlock in the 21st minute before Sanusi set up Rodrigo Mora to double the lead.

With five minutes left in the first half Deniz Undav pulled goal back for Stuttgart.

Also Read:It’s Not Appropriate For Iran To Be At World Cup —Trump

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Porto 2 1xBet X Draw 3.8 1xBet VfB Stuttgart 3.96 1xBet

At the City Ground Ola Aina was in action as Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 to Midtjylland.

The only goal the game was scored by South Korea’s Cho Gus-sung with 10 minutes left to play in the match.

Other games saw Panathinaikos beat Real Betis 1-0, Aston Villa edged out Lille 1-0, Bologna and Roma played 1-1, Freiburg lost 1-0 at Genk, Celta Vigo and Lyon settled for 1-1 draw and Ferencvaros beat Sporting Braga 2-1.

By James Agberebi



