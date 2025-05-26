Aina Nominated For EPL Fan Team Of The Season

Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been nominated for the Premier League Fan Team of the Season at right back position.

Aina has had an impressive 2024/25 campaign, making 34 appearances, scoring two goals, and delivering consistent displays that have been pivotal to Forest’s successful fight to secure a Europa Conference League ticket.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international is up against Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace), Djed Spence (Tottenham), and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham).

The selection will be determined via a public online vote, with fans given the chance to choose the season’s standout players.

Aina was not included in the Super Eagles squad that will take part at this year’s Unity Cup in London.

However, he is part of the side that will face Russia in an international friendly match next month.



