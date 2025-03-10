Aina Should Leave Forest If UCL Club Come For Him –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has urged Ola Aina to leave Nottingham Forest if a Champions League club show interest in him this summer.

Aina has been impressive for Forest who are pushing for a Champions League qualification spot.





Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are currently in third position and gave their qualification hopes a boost with a win against Manchester City at the weekend.

The Super Eagles defender’s contract will end in the summer and has been attarcting interest.

Speaking on Aina situation at Forest, Udeze urged him to move if the opportunity comes.

“Ola Aina should leave Nottingham Forest if a Champions League club come for him,” he said on Brila FM. “If I’m Aina I will leave because if he stays at Forest and they play in the Champions League what now happens in the next season if they don’t make it to the Champions League.

“So for me I think he should leave if a team in the Champions League come for him.”



