    Aina Toughest Defender I Have Faced – Madueke

    Adeboye Amosu

    England international Noni Madueke has named Ola Aina as the toughest defender he has faced in his career, reports Completesports.com.

    The duo have come up against each other several times in the Premier League.

    Aina, who started his career at Chelsea is currently regarded as one of the best full-backs in England.

    The 29-year-old has established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest since his arrival at the City Ground in 2023.

    Madueke rated the Nigeria international as a tough and physical opponent.

    “I’m going to give Ola Aina his flowers,” Madueke said in an interview with TNT Sports.

    “I’ve played against him a couple of times, he’s always tough. Mad strong, mad physical. But he’s also good on the ball. Some people probably wouldn’t give him the credit for that.”

