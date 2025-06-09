Ajibade To Decide Future After WAFCON 2024

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade is expected to decide her future after the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Atletico Madrid announced last month the winger will be leaving the club this summer.

According to reports, the 25-year-old has received offer from a club in the United States of America.

Ajibade is however not in a hurry to decide her next destination.

More clubs are expected to show interest in the FC Robo Queens player.

The winger joined Atletico from from Norwegian outfit Avaldnes in 2021.

Ajibade won two titles with the club; Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de Espana.

She made her final appearance for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



