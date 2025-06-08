Portugal Beat Spain On Penalties To Claim Second Nations League Title

Portugal have won the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League after defeating holders Spain on penalty shootout in Sunday’s final.

The Portuguese, who have now won their second Nations League title, triumphed 5-3 on penalties after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 2-2.

Spain took the lead in the 21st minute through Martin Zubimendi, who slammed the ball into the net after Portugal failed to properly deal with a cross inside the box.

But just five minutes after Spain took the lead Portugal equalised thanks to Nuno Mendes, who drilled a low shot past Unai Simons in goal for Spain.

There was a check for a possible offside in the build up to the goal but it was eventually given.

On the struck of half-time Spain went 2-1 ahead as Mikel Oyarzabal received a defence-splitting pass from Pedri before slotting past the Portuguese keeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-2 on 61 minutes, as he reacted quickest to a deflected cross from Mendes and poked the ball home.

With two minutes left to play Ronaldo was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Goncalo Ramos.

After both teams failed to find the winner the game was decided via penalty shootout with Portugal converting all their five attempts while Alvaro Morata missed Spain’s fourth kick.

Meanwhile, France defeated Germany 2-0 to clinch third-place with the two goals coming off the boots of Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise.



