Akem Joins Egyptian Club Al Ittihad On Loan

Nigerian forward Favour Akem has joined Egyptian Premier League Club, Al Ittihad on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The loan will afford Akem more game time, and experience.

The 21-year-old forward shone for Ceramica Cleopatra FC, last season, by providing five goals and four assists.

He joins another Nigerian, Isaac Saviour, John Okoye, at Al Ittihad.

Speaking after sealing the move Akem expressed his delight and hope for a wonderful campaign.

“I feel very happy joining Al Ittihad and I can’t wait to get on to the pitch to represent this great club,” Akem said.

“I look forward to a wonderful season and hope I will be able to help Al Ittihad by scoring goals, I’m really excited.”

Akem and his Al Ittihad teammates will begin the new league season away to Al Masry.

The matchday one fixture comes up on Friday, 8 August, 2025, inside the New Suez Stadium.

Al Ittihad are six times champions of the Egyptian Cup and are joint-third most successful club in the history of the Cup competition.

They are only behind Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly (39 titles) and Zamalek (29 titles).



