‘I Will Try My Best’ — Ndidi Speaks Ahead Move To Besiktas

Wilfred Ndidi has promised to bring success to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international arrived Istanbul on Wednesday night ahead of his permanent transfer to the Black Eagles.

Ndidi will put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option of another year.

The 28-year-old has been at Leicester City since January 2017

First Step Sorted

Besiktas confirmed on Thursday afternoon, the defensive midfielder has underwent successful medical.

Read Also:Ndidi Set To Undergo Medical At Besiktas

“Professional football player Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi, with whom we have started transfer negotiations, underwent a medical check-up at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital this morning,” the club said in a statement.

“Ndidi underwent detailed blood tests and was examined in the orthopedics, internal medicine, ophthalmology, ear, nose, and throat, general surgery, and cardiology departments. Her health checks concluded with lung and stress tests.”

Ready For The Task Ahead

Ndidi declared that he will help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side win silverware this season.

“It’s really amazing, this is my second time in Turkey . I feel really great, joining Besiktas is really amazing for me,” Ndidi told the club’s official website.

“I want them to enjoy the season, we will see what comes out of the season . I will try my best to help the team win more games because the more games we win , the better our chances of winning a trophy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



