Ndidi Set To Undergo Medical At Besiktas

Wilfred Ndidi has arrived Turkey to undergo a routine medical ahead of his permanent transfer to Besiktas, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has agreed a permanent transfer to the Turkish Super Lig giants.

Besiktas reached agreement with Leicester City to sign him the player this week, after expressing their desire to trigger the release in his contract.

Ndidi will put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option of another year.

Spanish club Valencia made a late move to hijack the Besiktas’ move for Ndidi but their offer was rejected by Leicester City.

The defensive midfielder moved to Leicester City from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk in January 2017.

The 28-year-old made a big impact at Leicester City last season despite the Foxes relegation, scoring once, and providing five assists in 30 league appearances.

Ndidi registered 18 goals, and 22 assists in 303 outings across all competitions for the former Premier League champions.

A number of Nigerian football stars recently moved to Turkey including

Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor) , Henry Onyekuru (Genclerbirligi), and Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray).



By Adeboye Amosu



