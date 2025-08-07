Lawal: La Liga Will Be Better Option For Sanusi

Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal has advised Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi to pounce on any opportunity that comes from Spain without any form of hesitation.

Sanusi Struggles With Injuries

The Nigerian international has been linked with a move out of FC Porto this summer after he struggled with injury last season.



Despite being contracted to the Portuguese club until 2027, the left back’s position has become increasingly uncertain, following a prolonged injury absence and limited opportunities since his return to fitness.



He has made only a few appearances in the second half of the 2024/25 season, raising concerns about his future at the club.

Read Also:OFFICIAL: Burnley Sign Ugochukwu From Chelsea

La Liga Best Option

Speaking with Footy-Africa, Lawal, who described the Super Eagles star as a fantastic defender, urged him to leave the club and join a club in Spain.



“Injuries have been unkind to Zaidu, even though injuries are part of the game,” Lawal told Footy-Africa. “I heard Porto are looking to sell him, and I think it is time to also move on.



“He is a very good defender who can also play as a wing-back, so it should not be hard for him to find a club. But if Porto want to sell him, then he can move.”



“I really wish he can stay in Portugal because that is where he has been basically all his career, and he speaks the language well, so it will be easier there.



“However, Spain and La Liga is also a fantastic option for him if the club can get the deal done. It will be a great move, playing in Spain, which is similar to Portugal. I hope he gets a move and starts playing again.”



