Leicester City Reject Valencia Bid For Ndidi

Sky Bet Championship club Leicester City have turned down Valencia’s late offer for Wilfred Ndidi, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes, according to multiple sources, have accepted Turkish Super Lig giants, Besiktas bid for the Nigeria international.

Besiktas have agreed to pay €9.5m for the defensive midfielder, with only minor details left.

Ndidi has also accepted to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Transfer expert, Ben Jacobs revealed that Leicester City rebuffed an attempt from Valencia to sign the player.

The 28-year-old will sign a three-year contract with Besiktas with the option of another year.

Ndidi is expected to undergo medical at the Istanbul club this week.



