UCL Qualifiers: Dessers Gets Very Good Rating In Rangers’ First Leg Win Vs Plzen

Cyriel Dessers got very good rating as Rangers thrashed Viktoria Plzen 3-0, in the third round, first leg UEFA Champions League qualification at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Dessers was on target and also provided an assist to help Rangers secure a comfortable first leg lead.

Following his impressive performance the Super Eagles striker was rated eight out of 10 by Scottish Sun.

Commenting his Dessers’ display, the publication wrote:”Preferred to Danilo up front and showed why. Dessers set up the opener with a clever pass and then slammed in a penalty. Led the line well throughout.”

A Djeidi Gassama brace either side of a Dessers spot-kick put Rangers firmly in control ahead of next week’s reverse tie in the Czech Republic.

The winners between Rangers and Plzen will take on either Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg or Belgium’s Club Brugge in the play-off for a spot in the league phase.

Rangers broke the deadlock in the 15th minute as Dessers laid the ball off to Gassama before the Frenchman took a touch and finished coolly.

Dessers made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from 12 yards after new signing Oliver Antman went down in the box under Matej Vydra’s challenge.

Gassama gave Rangers the cushion they desired six minutes after the interval as he nodded in his fourth goal in qualifying this campaign.



