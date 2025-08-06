UCL: Rangers Boss Martins Hails Dessers’ Brilliant Display Vs Viktoria Plzen

Rangers manager Russell Martin has lauded Cyriel Dessers for his impressive performance in the club’s victory over Viktoria Plzen at the Ibrox, reports Completesports.com.

The Gers defeated the visitors 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying round tie.

Immense Contribution At Ibrox

Dessers was on target once,and also registered an assist in the thrilling encounter.

The Nigeria international set up winger Djeidi Gassama for the opening goal.

The forward scored the Light Blues second of the game converting from the spot just before half- time after debutant Oliver Antman was fouled inside the box.

Dessers Proves His Quality Once Again

The encounter against Plzen was Dessers’ first of the campaign.

Martin highlighted the striker’s role in the victory.

“We scored some real quality goals tonight. Cyriel [Dessers] did a brilliant job attracting players so others could run in-behind and he took the ball in well,” Martin told the club’s official website.

“We haven’t been able to play Dessers from the start yet because he played one game against Middlesbrough and got a bit of an injury, so we’ve been managing him back to get him on the pitch. He done great tonight.”

The two teams will clash in the reverse fixture next week Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



