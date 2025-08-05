UCL Qualifiers: Dessers Scores, Provides Assist In Rangers’ 3-0 First Leg Win Vs Plzen

Cyriel Dessers scored and also bagged an assist as Rangers thrashed Czech Republic club Viktoria Plzen 3-0 at Ibrox, in the third round 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League qualification first leg tie on Tuesday night.

Dessers was in the starting line-up before going off on 73 minute while Rafiu Durosinmi was taken on in the 65th minute for Viktoria Plzen.

A Djeidi Gassama brace either side of a Dessers spot-kick at Ibrox put Rangers firmly in control ahead of next week’s return leg in the Czech Republic.

The two goalscorers on the night combined for Rangers’ first goal in the 15th minute as Dessers laid the ball off to Gassama before the Frenchman took a touch and finished coolly.

Also Read: Rangers Players Must Emulate Dessers’ Fighting Spirit –Martin

Dessers then made it 2-0 in favour of Rangers on the stroke of half-time by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from 12 yards after new signing Oliver Antman went down in the box under Matej Vydra’s challenge.

Gassama gave Rangers the cushion they desired six minutes after the interval as he headed home in his fourth goal in qualifying this campaign.

The winners between Rangers and Plzen will face either Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg or Belgium’s Club Brugge in the play-off for a spot in the league phase.

By James Agberebi



