CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Must Improve To Qualify For Quarter-Finals — Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said it is important for his team to improve their performance or face an early exit from the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle’s side lost 1-0 to title holders Senegal in their first game at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday night.

Christian Kobi netted the winning goal for Senegal 15 minutes from time.

Chelle’s Rallying Call Ahead Next Game

The Malian pointed out that his players were not aggressive against the Senegalese.

The gaffer also stated that they need to improve mentally.

“We need to improve our state of mind. We need to be more competitive, and once again be more aggressive,” Chelle told reporters.

“We will see, for the games against Sudan and Congo, if we will play same way . If we are scared about some things, we will go back to Nigeria.”

Looking Ahead Of Crucial Sudan Game

Chelle, and his players must now shift attention to their next Group D clash with Sudan.

“This is the first match. We have two more games, but we need to change our state of mind. We can’t play football if we lose every duel during the game,” Chelle declared.

“In the first half, we created no chance to score, so we need to be more aggressive.”

The game against Sudan will hold at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



