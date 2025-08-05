CHAN 2024: Super Eagles B Lose 1-0 To Senegal In Opening Group Match

It was not the best of returns to the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) for the Super Eagles B team as they lost 1-0 to champions Senegal in their opening Group D match in Tanzania on Tuesday.

A defensive error in the Super Eagles B backline was punished by the Senegalese with 15 minutes left to play.

It was Senegal’s only shot on target which fortunately resulted to the only goal of the tight encounter.

In terms of ball possession the Super Eagles B had 58 percent to Senegal’s 42 percent.

Also, the Nigerian side edged it in pass accuracy with 75 percent while the CHAN reigning champions had 70 percent.

It was a game that was devoid of clear-cut scoring opportunities as both teams cancelled each other out in every aspect of the encounter.

But in the 75th Senegal took the lead thanks to Christian Gomis who slotted into an empty net after the Super Eagles B defence failed to deal with a harmless pass from the midfield.

The home-based Eagles will hope to bounce back from the defeat in their next game against Sudan on August 12.

In the group’s first fixture, Sudan conceded with four minutes left to settle to a 1-1 draw with Congo.

By James Agberebi




