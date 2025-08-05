CHAN 2024: Home Based Eagles Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways Vs Sudan --Agu

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu believes the Home Based Eagles still have a chance of qualifying from the group despite losing 1-0 to Senegal in the opening fixture of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).



A Christian Gomis ’75th-minute strike was enough to give Senegal the maximum points.



Speaking after the game, Agu told Completesports.com that the team will get better as the competition progresses.

“I believe the home-based Eagles tried their best to at least avoid defeat against Senegal, but it’s unfortunate that the team lost to a solitary goal.



“This is just the first game, and they have the second group game to make amends and bounce back to winning ways.



“I am still optimistic the team will qualify from their group.”



