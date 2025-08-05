Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    CHAN 2024: Home Based Eagles Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways Vs Sudan –Agu

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    CHAN 2024: Home Based Eagles Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways Vs Sudan --Agu
    CHAN 2024: Home Based Eagles Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways Vs Sudan --Agu

    Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu believes the Home Based Eagles still have a chance of qualifying from the group despite losing 1-0 to Senegal in the opening fixture of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

    A Christian Gomis ’75th-minute strike was enough to give Senegal the maximum points.

    Speaking after the game, Agu told Completesports.com that the team will get better as the competition progresses.

    Read Also:CHAN 2024: Super Eagles B Lose 1-0 To Senegal In Opening Group Match

    “I believe the home-based Eagles tried their best to at least avoid defeat against Senegal, but it’s unfortunate that the team lost to a solitary goal.

    “This is just the first game, and they have the second group game to make amends and bounce back to winning ways.

    “I am still optimistic the team will qualify from their group.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.