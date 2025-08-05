CHAN 2024: How Home Eagles Rated In Defeat To Senegal

The home-based Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Senegal in their opening fixture at the 2024 African Nations Championship in Zanzibar on Tuesday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game…
Lawal Mustapha 4/10
The Shooting Stars shot stopper was at fault for the only goal conceded by Nigeria in the game.
Sodiq Ismaila 5/10
The right-back put up a solid display at the back but offered little going forward.
Junior Nduka 5/10
The captain was cautioned in the first half. He organised his defence well, but couldn’t do anything with the goal conceded by his side.
Leonard Ngenege 6/10
Unlucky to be on the losing side. The centre-back gave a good account of himself.
Taiwo Abdularafiu 4/10
A tough evening for the left-back, who was replaced by Uzondu Harrison in the second half.
Tochukwu Michael 4/10
Picked a yellow card in the fifth minute, and struggled to get going in the game.
Akanni Qudus 4/10
A poor display from the midfielder. He was replaced by Vincent Temitope 10 minutes from time.
Adedayo Olamilekan 4/10
He featured for the entire duration of the game. Olamilekan failed to make much impact in the game.
Jabbar Malik 4/10
The player started the game brightly but fizzled afterwards.
Anthony Ijoma 4/10
Toiled hard to impress in the game but failed to rescue his side from defeat.
Sikiru Alimi 3/10
He had a disappointing outing. The forward was replaced by Anas Yusuf late on.
Substitutes
Uzondu Harrison 3/10
Took the place of injured Taiwo Abdularafiu in the second half. He was booked late in the game.
Shola Adelani 3/10
The substitute failed to make much impact following his introduction.
Temitope Vincent 3/10
Another substitute, who failed to influence the game.
Anas Yusuf
Not Rated
Godwin Obaje
Not Rated