    Nigeria National Teams

    CHAN 2024: How Home Eagles Rated In Defeat To Senegal

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    The home-based Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Senegal in their opening fixture at the 2024 African Nations Championship in Zanzibar on Tuesday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game…

    Lawal Mustapha 4/10

    The Shooting Stars shot stopper was at fault for the only goal conceded by Nigeria in the game.

    Sodiq Ismaila 5/10

    The right-back put up a solid display at the back but offered little going forward.

    Junior Nduka 5/10

    The captain was cautioned in the first half. He organised his defence well, but couldn’t do anything with the goal conceded by his side.

    Leonard Ngenege 6/10

    Unlucky to be on the losing side. The centre-back gave a good account of himself.

    Taiwo Abdularafiu 4/10

    A tough evening for the left-back, who was replaced by Uzondu Harrison in the second half.

    Tochukwu Michael 4/10

    Picked a yellow card in the fifth minute, and struggled to get going in the game.

    Akanni Qudus 4/10

    A poor display from the midfielder. He was replaced by Vincent Temitope 10 minutes from time.

    Adedayo Olamilekan 4/10

    He featured for the entire duration of the game. Olamilekan failed to make much impact in the game.

    Jabbar Malik 4/10

    The player started the game brightly but fizzled afterwards.

    Anthony Ijoma 4/10

    Toiled hard to impress in the game but failed to rescue his side from defeat.

    Sikiru Alimi 3/10

    He had a disappointing outing. The forward was replaced by Anas Yusuf late on.

    Substitutes

    Uzondu Harrison 3/10

    Took the place of injured Taiwo Abdularafiu in the second half. He was booked late in the game.

    Shola Adelani 3/10

    The substitute failed to make much impact following his introduction.

    Temitope Vincent 3/10

    Another substitute, who failed to influence the game.

    Anas Yusuf

    Not Rated

    Godwin Obaje

    Not Rated


