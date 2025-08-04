Rangers Players Must Emulate Dessers' Fighting Spirit --Martin

Rangers manager Russell Martin has advised his player to emulate Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers’ fighting spirit if the team must challenge for the Scottish League title.



Martin made this known after Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell in the season opener on Saturday.



The Nigerian international, who has been heavily linked with a move to Greek Super League side AEK Athens, came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute and made a positive impact.



Reacting after the game, Martin told Sky Sports that Dessers showed more grit with the few minutes that he was on the pitch against Motherwell.

“Cyriel [Dessers] is the only one that we’ve actually had a bid for and he comes on and he runs so hard. Some of them need to have a look at him and set that example,” the Scottish manager said about the Super Eagles star.



“There will be people left behind if they don’t want to come. They’ll be left behind because they need to understand really what playing for this football club will take and what it means, and not just when it’s having a nice time.



“I know what we’re coming into, and I understand the fans’ frustration.



“We are only one game in, and it is a work in progress. We need to work out quickly who really wants to listen, who will really fight, who will really run when the going gets tough,” Russell Martin concluded.



