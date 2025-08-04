AfroBasket 2025: Tinubu Congratulates D’Tigress, To Host Team In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated D’Tigress for their successful outing at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, reports Completesports.com.

Rena Wakama’s side defeated Mali 78-64 in the final of the competition at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday night.

It was the seventh time Nigeria will be winning the trophy.

Tinubu praised the team’s determination to bring glory to the country despite the spirited effort exhibited by the Malians

“Your superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud. Like the Super Falcons, you have inspired our young ladies. You embodied the indomitable Nigerian spirit, the power of unity, and the rewards of hard work,” Tinubu said.

“By winning the AfroBasket trophy for a record fifth consecutive time, you have written your names in history and shown the world what to expect out of Africa.

Big Commendation For Coach Wakama

President Tinubu also lauded head coach Wakama and her technical team for their exemplary leadership and the Nigeria Basketball Federation for their steadfast support.

“The Federal Government and Nigerians will never forget the sacrifices and remain grateful for the highly elevating performances,” he added

“The government and the people of Nigeria celebrate you and assure you of our continued support as you prepare for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.”

Big Reception For D’Tigress In Abuja

President Tinubu promised to receive the D’Tigress on their arrival in Abuja.

“I look forward to receiving the victorious team and the trophy in Abuja, while wishing you all a safe trip,” the country’s number one citizen declared.

The country’s number one citizen is expected to announce financial reward for the players, and their officials.

By Adeboye Amosu



