Kida Dedicates D’Tigress’ Historic AfroBasket Win to President Tinubu

In a night that will echo through the annals of African basketball, Nigeria’s D’Tigress roared to their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title, defeating Mali 78–64 at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The victory not only extended their unbeaten run to 28 games—a streak dating back to their last loss in 2015—but also solidified their status as the most dominant force in African women’s basketball.

The final was a tale of resilience. After trailing 21–26 in the first quarter, the Nigerian queens roared back with commanding performances in the next three quarters: 20–15, 20–15, and 17–8, showcasing the grit and tactical brilliance that has become their trademark.

A jubilant Musa Kida, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), dedicated the monumental win to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, crediting his leadership and the Renewed Hope agenda for revitalizing Nigerian sports.

‘Tonight in Abidjan, our D’Tigress have done the extraordinary—Mission five has become Mission V Accomplished! Five AfroBasket titles in a row, and not losing a single match to any African national team is not just dominance, it is our legacy,’ Kida declared.

‘These fearless women have shown the world what it means to have the Nigerian fighting spirit: resilient, bold, and unstoppable. We proudly dedicate this historic victory to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose unwavering commitment to revitalizing sports under the Renewed Hope agenda has sparked a new era for athletes across the nation.’

‘Your leadership continues to inspire every slam dunk, every rebound, every triumph. Nigeria stands tall tonight, not just as champions, but as a beacon of what is possible when hope is renewed and excellence is pursued.’

Under Kida’s stewardship, D’Tigress has evolved into a world-class powerhouse, winning four of their five consecutive AfroBasket titles and making history at the Paris 2024 Olympics as the first African team to reach the quarterfinals of



