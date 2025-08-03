CHAN 2024: NPFL Top Scorer Yusuf Keen To Help Home Eagles Win First Title

Nasarawa United forward Anas Yusuf says his ambition is to win the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, title with Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The home-based Super Eagles are making a return to the competition after failing to qualify for the previous two editions.

The Eagles came third at the CHAN 2014 finals hosted by South Africa, and were runners up at the 2018 edition in Morocco.

“My ambition is to win the CHAN, it would be nice to make history with my country, ” Yusuf told the Super Eagles media.

Read Also:CHAN 2024: There’s A Positive Spirit We’ll Go Far –Super Eagles B Midfielder, Michael

Yusuf was top scorer in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last season.

The powerful striker shared his experience in camp.

“I believe I will be selected for the competition. Camping was very good. I experienced a lot of good things because this is my second time with the team. I played in the qualifiers. Now, preparation for the main tournament too has been good,” Yusuf added.

“We love each other because we are representing the country. I think this camaraderie will help us at the tournament.”

By Adeboye Amosu



