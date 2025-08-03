CHAN 2024: There’s A Positive Spirit We’ll Go Far –Super Eagles B Midfielder, Michael

Tochukwu Michael has there is a positive feeling that the home-based Super Eagles will go far at this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Remo Stars midfielder is one of the players that made the final 23-man squad for this year’s tournament taking place in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The home-based Eagles will open their campaign in Group D against champions Senegal before also facing Sudan and Congo.

It is a return to the competition for the Nigerian team after last featuring at the 2018 edition in Morocco where they lost 4-0 to the hosts in the final.

“It has been a great experience from my coaches down to my teammates, it has been a great feeling for me,” Michael said in an interview on the Super Eagles B media team.

“We had a couple of players, good as well so it’s a competition all man for himself but I have a great feeling that I have so much to offer.

“I’m looking forward to a lot but first I’m looking forward to the team and I really want us to have one mind and spirit which is the goal of winning the CHAN title.

“I’m more focused on the team bond so I can’t play alone, I believe in everybody there is a positive spirit that we will go far.”

He added:”In as much as we want it our opponent also want it and it’s about who want it more and I’m positive that we will not fail the country because it’s a privilege so we need to give our all to have the gold medal at the end.”

On what stands Eric Chelle out as a good coach, Michael added:To whom much is given much is expected he (Chelle) is not a difficult person, he’s a very good coach from my own view because he understands and speak football. So if you have good understanding you will see that he’s a quality coach.”

By James Agberebi



