CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Ready For Senegal, Will Fight For Title — Ogunmodede

Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede says the team is battle ready for the clash with Senegal, reports Completessports.com.

The Eagles will be up against the defending champions in their first game at the 2024 African Nations Championship next week Tuesday.

The Group B encounter will hold at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar.

Ogunmodede declared that they are ready to give the defending champions a run for their money.

“Of course, Senegal are defending champions, so they’ll be eager to defend their title. But we’re ready to give them a very good fight,” Ogunmodede told ESPN.

Nigeria Ready To Rule The Continent

The Home Eagles will be making a return to the competition after failing to qualify for the last last two editions.

Ogunmodede said they want to win the trophy this time around after finishing second, and third in the past.

“We’ve tasted third, we’ve tasted silver. Now we need to go for gold,” Ogunmodede added.

“We want to go for the gold. A few months ago, during training, Rabiu Ali joked with the players, saying we’ve finished third before in this competition, we’ve finished second before, but this time we must aim for first.

“That really struck me because it shows how seriously the players are taking this.”

By Adeboye Amosu



