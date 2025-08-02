Messi’s Bodyguard Suspended For Improper Conduct

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko has, been suspended for ‘improper conduct’ for the remainder of the Leagues Cup, Daily Mail reports.

Following an incident in Inter Miami’s game against Atlas this week, the disciplinary committee confirmed that a member of staff from the MLS club had been suspended.

A statement read: “After the July 30 Inter Miami CF vs. Club Atlas match, a member of Inter Miami’s club delegation displayed improper conduct by entering restricted areas without an official event credential.

“In accordance with the Leagues Cup 2025 Tournament Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee has suspended the individual involved from all technical areas for the remainder of Leagues Cup 2025 and issued an undisclosed fine to Inter Miami CF.”

ESPN have since reported that the individual in question is none other than Messi’s personal bodyguard Cheuko.

Cheuko was seen entering the pitch – after the final whistle – to break up a discussion between the two groups of players and made contact with individuals from Atlas.

One Atlas star then addressed the issue in his post-match press conference and insisted that Cheuko did not have permission to enter the field.

Defender Matheus Doria said: “We already know that our board works very well and will take care of the issue.

“I understand that Messi’s bodyguard is there to protect Messi from a possible entry by a fan, I don’t know, but between players, he doesn’t have that permission.

“It’s not up to us to say much or give our opinion on the matter, but the board and those in charge of the Leagues Cup have already seen it and will take charge of what can and can’t be done.

“Because as long as it protects not only Messi but the other players, and the physical integrity of the players who are there, that’s fine. But if it’s for other issues, no one will agree, but it’s not up to me to do anything.”

After serving a one-match suspension, Messi returned to action for Inter Miami in the game against Atlas and provided assists for both goals in the 2-1 victory.

The Leagues Cup – which features teams from the MLS and Liga MX – is currently in the group stage. The top four teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage and a traditional format will follow on from there.

The news comes three months after Cheuko claimed that he had been banned for MLS and CONCACAF matches.



