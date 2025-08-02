AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress Target Record Breaking Win Over Senegal

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak at the Women’s AfroBasket when they take on Senegal in a semi-final encounter at the Palais des Sports de Treichville on Saturday (today), reports Completesports.com.

The defending champions are unbeaten in their 27 outings at the Women’s AfroBasket.

Rena Wakama’s side have also won their last seven outings against against Senegal.

Read Also:AfroBasket 2025: ‘We Know Our Mission’ — Wakama Declares Senegal Can’t Stop D’Tigress’ Title Quest

Both countries met in the final at the last edition of the competition in Rwanda with Nigeria winning 84- 74.

Nigeria also came out with a win, 72-65 in their last meeting- a FIBA Women Olympics qualification tournament in Antwerp, Belgium in February 2024.

D’Tigress are looking to win a fifth consecutive title in Cote d’Ivoire

The Senegalese are the most successful team on the continent with 11 titles.

By Adeboye Amosu



