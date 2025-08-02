CHAN 2024: Senegal Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Home Eagles Clash

Holders Senegal will be without first-choice goalkeeper Idris Ndiaye at the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, reports Completesports.com.

Ndiaye has been ruled out of the competition due to injury.

The shot stopper sustained the injury during Génération Foot’s Senegal Cup 1-0 final victory over Jaraaf.

Senegal head coach Souleymane Diallo has called up Cheikh Lô Ndoye of Jaraaf Dakar as his replacement.

Ndoye is expected to join the rest of the team in Zanzibar next week Monday.

Marco Diouf (Teungueth FC) and Samba Mballo (US Gorée) are the other goalkeepers in the squad.

Senegal will start their campaign at the CHAN 2024 finals against Nigeria next week Tuesday.

The Group D encounter will hold at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar.

Sudan, and Congo Brazzaville are the other teams in the group.

By Adeboye Amosu



