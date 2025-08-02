CAF Names Former Super Eagles Winger Among CHAN’s Greatest Players

Former Super Eagles winger Ejike Uzoenyi has been named by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, among the greatest players to have featured at the African Nations Championship, CHAN , reports Completesports.com.

Uzoenyi was a key part of Nigeria’s squad that finished third at the 2014 edition of the competition hosted by South Africa.

The tricky winger won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title with Nigeria before he was selected for the CHAN 2014 finals.

Relentless Pace And Pinpoint Deliveries

Ahead of the 2024 edition of the competition, which will get underway on Saturday (today) CAF listed Uzoenyi among the players who have shone in the competition in the past.

“In South Africa, Ejike Uzoenyi captured attention with his explosive pace and pinpoint deliveries from the left wing. The Nigerian winger was relentless throughout the tournament and was deservedly crowned MVP,” CAF wrote on their website.

“His efforts earned him a spot in Nigeria’s 2014 World Cup squad — a rare feat for a CHAN star.”

Other Top CHAN Stars

Among other key stars that has impressed in the competition include; Tresor Mputu Mabi of Congo Democratic Republic, and Morocco’s Zouheir Dhaouadi of Tunisia.

Meschack Elia was the star of the show at the 2016 edition of the competition, while Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi, and Soufiane Rahimi impressed at the 2018, and 2020 editions.

Algeria’s Houssem Eddine Mrezigue was named best player at the last edition of the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



