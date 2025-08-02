EXCLUSIVE: Kun Khalifat FC TM Denies Club Sale Amid NPFL Slot Controversy

Team Manager Nnaji Insists Promoted Club Ready For NPFL Action

Charles Nnadi, Team Manager of newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Pride of Imolites is not for sale.

Nnadi made this clarification amid widespread speculation that the club’s slot in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has been “sold” to Sunshine Stars of Akure.

“Kun Khalifat is not for sale,” Nnadi declared when Completesports.com caught up with him in Owerri.

Also Read: REVEALED: Heartland Snub Kun Khalifat’s NPFL Slot Offer, Promoted Side Prepare For Topflight Debut

“I’m just returning from Abuja, where I attended the NPFL AGM and the 2025/2026 season draw ceremony on Monday, 28 July 2025.

“I collected our club’s registration materials, and I want you to understand that we will play in the NPFL. We are not selling our slot.”

Source Claims Kun Khalifat Secret Deal With Sunshine Stars

Despite Nnadi’s assurance, Completesports.com gathered from credible sources in Owerri on Thursday, 31 July 2025, that Kun Khalifat FC may have secretly transferred its NPFL slot to Sunshine Stars.

“Kun Khalifat have sold their slot to Sunshine Stars. The deal is just shrouded in secrecy and confidentiality,” a reliable insider told Completesports.com.

“They want to manage the process just like Beyond Limits FC and Heartland did last year. Sunshine Stars want to feature in the NPFL in the same manner Heartland did after that slot switch.”

Kun Khalifat CEO Amaefule Silent Amid Slot Switch Allegations

Efforts to reach Michael Amaefule, the young Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kun Khalifat FC, for clarification were unsuccessful, as calls, text messages, and WhatsApp inquiries went unanswered.

Also Read: Former Super Eagles Defender Takes Charge As Kun Khalifat Technical Director

Kun Khalifat FC are billed to start their NPFL 2025/2026 campaign with an away match against Rangers International on the weekend of August 24 – 26, according to the new season’s fixtures released by the league body.

Amuneke Dismisses Heartland-Kun Khalifat Deal Talk

Earlier rumours had suggested that Heartland FC, relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL), were exploring a similar arrangement with Kun Khalifat. However, Emmanuel Amuneke, Technical Manager of Heartland, categorically dismissed the claims.

“We are not buying any slot – not even from Kun Khalifat,” Amuneke, MFR, told Completesports.com.

“We are preparing for the NNL season. Our objective is to fight our way back to the NPFL.”

“Let’s test the waters in the NNL, and who says we can’t return to the top? But for now, no slot acquisition is in our plans.”

By Sab Osuji



