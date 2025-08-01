CHAN 2024: Chelle Defends Home-based Super Eagles 23-Man Squad

Eric Chelle has defended his home-based Super Eagles 23-man squad for this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Chelle’s squad is dominated by players of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Remo Stars.

Out of the 23 players that made the final cut, Remo Stars have seven, which raised eye brows in some quarters.

But Chelle has defended his decision to include more players from the NPFL champions.

“Who is the team who won the league last season because if you see Morocco, a lot of their players are from Raja, Wydad if you watch Angola most of the players are from the best team and South Africa there are eight players from just one team,” Chelle told the team’s media team.

“This is not because my assistant is from Remo Stars and I have a philosophy which is I want to keep the ball, I want to have the ball. And when we don’t have the ball I want us to put pressure on the opponent. So I need to bring players who can play with my philosophy.

“Like I said there are lots of good players but the reality is that for me this is my job and this is why I need to put some players who can decide by their game. Also I need to create something with this players. But the truth is we have the best players in the team.”

Meanwhile, the home-based Super Eagles were forced to a 2-2 draw with Zanzibar on Thursday, in the second of their two test matches. The first meeting ended 0-0.

Chelle’s side will begin their campaign on August 5 against defending champions Senegal.

On August 12 they will face Sudan before ending the group stage with a tie against Congo on August 19.

By James Agberebi




