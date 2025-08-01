Sancho Accepts Pay Cut For Borussia Dortmund’s Return

Manchester United outcast, Jadon Sancho is reportedly ready to take a significant pay-cut in order to seal a transfer move to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 25-year-old, who played his best football for Dortmund has failed to lay down a positive mark since his move to Old Trafford.

According to BILD as reported by Caught Offside, the England international is prepared to accept a significant wage cut in order to complete the transfer, as he hopes to return to Germany this summer.

The €16 million he earns a season will be too much for Dortmund to pay. He has reportedly told the German team’s hierarchy that he would be happy to play with them for €8 million a season.

It will be intriguing to see if Dortmund can reach an arrangement with the Red Devils, since the United winger is eager to return to Germany.

Since moving to England, he hasn’t been able to reach his peak performance although, he helped Chelsea win the UEFA Europa Conference League when he was on loan at the Stamford Bridge last season.

Sancho Is Not Part Of Man United’s Future Plans

United will try to recover some of the money they paid Dortmund in 2021 to secure his services as they do not see him as a crucial component of their plans.

Whether the two clubs can reach a consensus in the upcoming weeks is still yet to be seen.

Sancho scored a meagre 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 matches for Man United in contrast to the 53 goals and 67 assists he registered in 158 appearances for Dortmund.



