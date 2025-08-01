Chukwueze Backs ‘Great Coach’ Allegri To Succeed At AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze has backed new AC Milan manager Maximilliano Allegri to succeed at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Allegri was appointed manager of the Serie A giants in May following the sacking of Sergio Conceiao.

Chukwueze believed the gaffer’s experience will be vital for the Rooseneri next season.

“Coach Allegri is a great coach, everyone knows that; he’s won a lot in his career.And being here now, he wants to win trophies with Milan too,” the winger told Milan News.

Allegri Already Making Immediate Impact

AC Milan has managed two wins, and one defeat in three pre-season games under Allegri.

Chukwueze hailed the Italian’s impact since arriving the San Siro.

“He’s a great coach; he knows what he wants. He works with the players, he knows how to interact with them, he knows what the players want and what he needs,” Chukwueze added.

“He’s a great coach, both defensively and offensively. We just have to keep working with him and try to do what he asks of us.

“You can’t do things your own way; you have to listen to the coach. If we do that, we’ll get results.”



