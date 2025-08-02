Done Deal: Newcastle United Sign Ramsdale From Southampton

Newscastle United have announced the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale will spend the 2025/26 season on loan with Eddie Howe’s side.

“It’s great to be here. I’ve always loved coming here and I’ve seen how passionate and loud the fans can be. I’ve always loved playing here at St. James’ Park – I’ve not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you it’s some place,” he told the club’s official website.

“Coming to the stadium and seeing it empty today, it’s quite surreal to think that this is going to be home for the foreseeable future. I’ve got the kit on, it’s got the nice Champions League badge on the sleeve and I’m delighted to be here.

Read Also:Wirtz Convinced Me To Join Bayern Munich –Diaz

“Working with the manager and his coaching staff again were a big draw for me. They’ve already had a great influence on my career and the gaffer turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth. He really showed me the ropes so the manager and his coaching staff were a huge selling point for me to come here.”

Quality Goalkeeper With Immense Experience

Manager Howe is expecting big things from Ramsdale.

The gaffer believed his experience, and quality will help the Magpies.

“Aaron is an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad,” he said.

“Having worked with him before, I know what he can bring to us on and off the pitch, so we look forward to welcoming him into the group.”



