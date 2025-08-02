You're Super Falcons' Silent Pistol --Demehin Hails Ayinde

Super Falcons center-back Oluwatosin Demehin has described Halimatu Ayinde as the team’s silent pistol in their run to lifting the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Ayinde was instrumental in the Super Falcons’ midfield, controlling the pace of the game and ensuring that the defense was solid.



Ayinde has featured in five WAFCON and won the competition four times.

Read Also:CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Ready For Senegal, Will Fight For Title — Ogunmodede



Reacting to her post on the X handle, Demehin described the Super Falcons star as the silent pistol and a midfield maestro.



“Silent pistol midfield maestro”



Demehin also spoke about the VAR controversy that happened in the final of this year’s Women African Cup of Nations.



“I was scared, but deep down I knew it wasn’t a penalty.



“The ball touched my hand, yes, but the way I was positioned, it wasn’t unnatural.”



