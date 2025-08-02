Plumptre: Super Falcons Were Lodged In A Small Hotel Without Gym, Pool At WAFCON 2024

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has lamented bitterly on how the players were lodged in a small hotel without a gym and a pool during the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



The Al-Ittihad star, who played an integral role in helping the team to win their 10th WAFCON title after overcoming Morocco in the final, stated this in an interview with Lagos Talks FM.



“I know that this team has the talent, but I think with some teams, like England, who’ve just won the Euros, the amount of investment and meticulous planning and structure and everything behind them spurs them on,” the England-born Nigerian told Lagos Talks FM.

Read Also:You’re Super Falcons’ Silent Pistol –Demehin Hails Ayinde



“It’s the little things like the resources, what fuels their training, and what their recovery is like. In the tournament, for me and some of the other girls, we were tired towards the end because we were put in a hotel in Morocco that didn’t have a gym, and I don’t know whose fault that was.



“For some of us who wanted to do recovery, we couldn’t do it. Towards the end of the tournament, we were taken to a public gym to be able to use.It’s organised by CAF, but I don’t know whose fault it is. During the tournament, up until we moved to Rabat, the hotel we were at until the semi-finals, we didn’t have a gym or a pool or anything like that. It was one of those little hotels in the city.



“That was pretty tough for someone like me who’s still trying to recover. I had an injury last year, and I still have to keep loading my Achilles, and I think for some of the girls as well, they want to keep their strength up. Even for recovery, to be able to use the gym only towards the end of the tournament is pretty tough,” Plumptre continued.



