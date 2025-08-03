Madugu Honoured With Chieftaincy Title

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Adamawa State, reports Completesports.com.

His royal majesty, Daniel Shaga Ismaila, who is the ruler of Bachama Kingdom confered on Madugu the title, Nzo’vwapatu Bachama.

Madugu visited the royal father in his palace on Sunday.

The Bachama Kingdom is located in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Madugu led the Super Falcons to win a record- extending 10th title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

They defeated hosts, Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final of the competition last week Sunday.

The gaffer was also hosted by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri at the Government House in Yola this week.

Fintiri gifted him N50m, and a three bed room bungalow.

By Adeboye Amosu



