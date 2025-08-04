Oshoala: I Was Fortunate To Play Alongside Nwkocha, Dede, Chikwelu Before Their Retirement

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has expressed his delight to have played alongside Perpetua Nkwocha, Precious Dede, Rita Chikwelu, and others in the senior national team.



Oshoala, who was part of the squad that won the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, told Arise News that the trio and many other Super Falcons players paved the way for the rise of female football in the country.



“Right now, if you Google players to see who has the most goals in the clubs, you have the likes of Perpetua Nkwocha.



“Those are the people that actually paved the way for someone like me to be able to come into the Super Falcons and enjoy certain things.

“You have the goalkeeper Precious Dede, Rita Chikwelu, so many Super Falcons players. I was fortunate to play with some of them before they retired.”



The 30-year-old’s breakthrough occurred at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, where she claimed the tournament’s top-scorer title with seven goals.



Her star continued to ascend that same year, finishing as the Super Falcons’ second top scorer at the 2014 AWCON, in which Nigeria triumphed.



Oshoala’s standout individual accomplishment remains winning five CAF Women’s Player of the Year awards, the most by any player, male or female.



