AfroBasket 2025: Ahmed Musa Salutes D’Tigress

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has sent congratulatory message to Nigeria’s D’Tigress for claiming a record AfroBasket title.

D’Tigress overcame a resilient Mali 78-64 in the final of the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket to become the first team to win the tournament five times in a row.

With the win against Mali D’Tigress, who have now their seventh continental title, extended their winning streak to 29-0, dating back to the third-place game of the 2015 tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Reacting to the win, Musa wrote on his X handle “Congratulations @DtigressNG .”

As was the case for most of their initial games in the tournament, the Nigerian team got off to a slow start.

However, feeling threatened by Mali’s intensity, Rena Wakama’s team regrouped in the second quarter and headed to the locker room tied at 41–41.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament Amy Okonkwo stepped onto the court with one specific task: Shoot and play physical.

She was 7-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, and finished with 19 points while Ezinne Kalu led Nigeria in scoring with 20 points.

Malu star Sika Koné did everything in her power to help her nation win their first Women’s AfroBasket since 2007. However, her 16 points and 13 rebounds were no match for Nigeria, who have been Africa’s most dominant team since 2015.

By James Agberebi



