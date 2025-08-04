AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress’ Okonkwo Named Player Of The Tournament

D’Tigress forward Amy Okonkwo was named Most Valuable Player, MVP, of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, reports Completesports.com.

Okonkwo played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s fifth consecutive title win at the competition.

D’Tigress defeated Mali 78-64 in the final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old recorded 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists against the Malians.

It would be recalled that she also won the Most Valuable Player award at the previous edition of the competition hosted by Rwanda.

The forward made history as the second Nigerian to win back-to-back MVP honours at the Women’s AfroBasket, following Mfon Udoka, who claimed the individual accolade in 2003 and 2005.

Okonkwo averaged 14 points per game (7th overall) in Cote d’Ivoire.

She also led the competition in three-point shooting percentage (50%), and ranked second in free-throw percentage (87.5%).

By Adeboye Amosu



