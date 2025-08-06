CHAN 2024: Super Eagles B Team Playing Individual Football To Impress Foreign Scouts –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has accused players of Super Eagles B team of playing individual football with the hope of selling themselves to foreign clubs.

The Super Eagles B got their campaign at this year’s CHAN with a 1-0 defeat to champions Senegal in Group D.

A defensive blunder saw Christian Gomis put the Teranga Lions 1-0 ahead with 15 minutes left to play in the game.

The defeat means the Super Eagles B are bottom in the group after Sudan and Congo played 1-1 in the early kickoff.

Reacting to the defeat, Udeze urged the players to play more as a team because they are in a tournament.

“Eric Chelle must now play the role of a psychologist, he needs to tell the players to play as a team and stop playing individual football because this is a tournament,” Udeze said on Brila FM. “They see this tournament as an opportunity to sell themselves to foreign clubs.”

The 2002 FIFA World Cup star, however, expressed hope Eric Chelle’s side will progress from the group stage, provided they do the right thing.

He added:”I saw a lot of mistakes and I believe Eric Chelle also saw the mistakes but I still have hope they will come out of the group but like I said they need to play more as a team and stop playing individual football.”

The Super Eagles B will hope to bounce back in their next fixture against Sudan on August 12.

By James Agberebi



