Marino: Lookman Has Been Ungrateful To Atalanta

Former Napoli sports chief Pierpaolo Marino has accused Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman of being ungrateful to Atalanta.



Recall that the reigning African Player of the Year has grown increasingly frustrated with the Serie A club after they rejected Inter Milan’s latest €45 million bid for him.



The Nigerian international has made it clear that he wants to leave Atalanta for the Nerazzurri this summer.



Speaking with RAI 2, Marino stated that Lookman should show some respect to Atalanta even if he wants to leave the club.

“I know the Percassi family well, especially Antonio: he relies heavily on his word, and has never betrayed it, from the smallest to the greatest. I believe Atalanta’s position, which is that Lookman was sold for a sum exceeding €50 million, but abroad, not in Italy.



“The objective is obvious: not to strengthen a competitor. Lookman’s position is the usual one for foreign players who come to Italy, are valued, and then show total ingratitude.



“The comparison with Fiorentina’s (Moise) Kean comes to mind; hats off to him for recognizing the club’s ability to develop him. A possible third wheel? Who knows, it could be Napoli, after losing (Dan) Ndoye: they could reconcile the three parties without leaving anyone defeated, given that Lookman’s behavior is currently causing the club problems.



“I think certain aspects of the contracts need to be reassessed.”



