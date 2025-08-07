CHAN 2024: 5 Major Talking Points From Eagles B’s Defeat To Senegal

The Super Eagles B began their campaign at the 2024 African Nations Championship with a 1-0 defeat to reigning champions Senegal at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar, on Tuesday night.

Eric Chelle’s side laboured throughout but failed to make a meaningful impact in the Group D encounter played at the 15,000-capacity venue.

In this piece, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU highlights the major talking points from the performance of the home-based Super Eagles in the match.

Lacklustre Attack Fails to Threaten

Head coach Eric Chelle started Abia Warriors’ Anthony Ijoma and Remo Stars forward Sikiru Alimi in a two-man attack against the Senegalese. However, the duo failed to register a single shot on target during their time on the pitch.

Despite high expectations, neither Ijoma nor Alimi was able to pose any real threat to the Senegalese defence.

Alimi is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), while Ijoma had impressed in pre-tournament friendlies with goals against Remo Stars and Ojodu City.

Unconvincing Display From Mustapha in Goal

Shooting Stars goalkeeper Lawal Mustapha was given the nod to start between the sticks following a late injury to first-choice Ani Ozoemena.

Despite his impressive performances in the NPFL last season, Mustapha failed to rise to the occasion.

He appeared nervous throughout the match, and his error ultimately led to the only goal Nigeria conceded.

Captain Nduka, Ngenege Shine in Defence

Captain Junior Nduka, who played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s qualification for the tournament, displayed his leadership and defensive quality despite the team’s defeat to Souleymane Diallo’s men.

His centre-back partner, Leonard Ngenege, also impressed with a solid performance, particularly in the first half.

Ngenege was forced to do extra work defensively due to left-back Abdularafiu Taiwo’s struggles in containing Senegal’s dangerous winger, Libasse Gueye.

Senegal Dominate Physically and Tactically

The defending champions outmuscled Chelle’s side in almost every department. The Eagles were second best in most duels and were especially overrun in midfield.

Senegal’s high pressing, intense counter-pressing, and compact defensive structure prevented Nigeria from establishing any rhythm or control during the game.

Late Substitutions Raise Questions

The Home Eagles struggled to find their rhythm from the outset. Chelle himself admitted that his side only performed well for about 20 minutes.

Despite the team’s poor showing, the coach waited until around the hour mark to make his first substitution—Harrison Uzondu replacing the injured Abdularafiu Taiwo.

He made two further changes with 10 minutes left—Vincent Temitope came on for Akanni Qudus, and Shola Adelani replaced Jabbar Malik.

Notably, Rangers forward Godwin Obaje and last season’s NPFL top scorer Anas Yusuf were only introduced in stoppage time, too late to make an impact.



