Ex-International Thumbs Up Nnadozie, Madugu Ballon d’Or Nominations

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has hailed Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and head coach Justin Madugu for their nominations in the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.



Nnadozie, a standout performer in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), has been shortlisted for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, while Madugu has earned a nomination for Women’s Coach of the Year.



Nnadozie’s nomination comes after a standout year for both club and country.



This global recognition adds to the long list of honours the Super Falcons have received since their WAFCON triumph.

Reacting to this development, Ekpo, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that their nominations are a testament to their excellent work for the Super Falcons.



‘Congratulations to Nnadozie and Madugu for being shortlisted in this year’s Ballon d’Or awards.



“This shows their great work with the Super Falcons have not gone unnoticed by those in charge of the award.



“Regardless of the outcome, both Nnadozie and Madugu will always be remembered for making the Ballon d’Or list.”









