Following Super Falcons And D’Tigress Respective Victory On The Continent, Can Super Eagles B Continue Trend By Winning CHAN’24?

Topics Discussed in Video;

*CHAN 2024: Nigeria Lost Group Match Opener Against Senegal

* What went wrong for the home based Super Eagles?

* What changes should Eric Chelle make ahead of Sudan and Congo clashes?

* Can The Eagles Bounce Back From The Defeat To Senegal?

* D’Tigress Win Fifth Consecutive FIBA Women’s Afrobasketball Title Following Victory Over Mali In The Final

