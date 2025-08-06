CHAN 2024: Ozoemena, Taiwo Doubtful For Home Eagles Vs Sudan

Ani Ozoemena, and Abdularafiu Taiwo are doubtful for Nigeria’s next game against Sudan at the 2024 African Nations Championship, reports Completesports.com.

Ozoemena, a goalkeeper missed the home-based Super Eagles 1-0 defeat to Senegal due to a knee problem.

Left-back Taiwo, who started the Group D encounter picked up a knock in the second half.

He was replaced in the 64th minute by Harrison Uzondu.

Read Also:CHAN 2024: Super Eagles B Team Playing Individual Football To Impress Foreign Scouts –Udeze

The duo missed the team’s recovery session on Wednesday morning, according media officer, Promise Efoghe.

Head coach Eric Chelle will hope they recover in time for the clash with Sudan.

The encounter with the Sudanese will hold next week Tuesday at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar.

Sudan were held to a 1-1 draw by Congo Brazzaville in their first game.

By Adeboye Amosu



