Ex-Falcons Captain Ajayi Commends Ondo Gov. For Honouring WAFCON 2024 Title Winner Demehin

Former Super Falcons captain Kikelomo Ajayi, has commended the Ondo state Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his vision and his leadership particularly his unwavering commitment to Sports and Youth Development in Ondo state.

Ajayi stated this inba commendation letter to the governor who honoured Super Falcons star defender Tosin Demehin who helped the Nigerian women’s team win their 10th WAFCON title.

Ajayi an indigene of Ondo state from Akure South Local Government who also has her ties to Ilaje-Odo, whose passion and dedication to sport fuels her growth for her immediate community.

In her commendation letter to the Governor:”We appreciate your dedication to honouring both past and present sports legends in Ondo State. Your leadership reflects a true understanding of the importance of legacy and the impact of role models on the youth.

“For your continued support, I extend my heartfelt gratitude, and I wish you strength and wisdom as you guide our state.

She called on Governor Aiyedatiwa, to also extend his rewards to past sport icons who has brought honour to the sunshine state,



“I stand here not merely as a sports icon but as a proud daughter of Ondo State, eager to contribute to the legacy of the state. I believe it is important to recognise the achievements of those who came before us and to ensure that their contributions are celebrated and remembered.

“It is a great feat for your state to honour you, I really appreciate the Governor for honoring Tosin Dimehin for her contribution to the state and Nigeria as a whole and we pray that we that has brought honour to the state will also be remembered by our kind hearted Governor.” she concluded.

Ajayi served as captain of the Super Falcons and represented Nigeria at the WAFCON, FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the Olympic Games.



