UCL: Dessers Talks Up Rangers’ Win Over Viktoria Plzen

Cyriel Dessers has reflected on Rangers’ UEFA Champions League qualifying round first leg tie against Viktoria Plzen, reports Completesports.com.

Russell Martin’s side defeated the Czech Republic outfit 3-0 at the Ibrox on Tuesday night.

Dessers registered a goal, and an assist in the thrilling encounter.

Rangers played out a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in their opening league game of the season last weekend.

The forward declared that the players were highly motivated going into the clash with Viktoria Plzen.

“No, not really. I think you need to have this motivation, always,” the Nigeria international was quoted by Daily Record.

“I think he said it at the weekend as well that it’s easy to have it for the European and Old Firm games but you need it in every league game because there are no easy games in the SPFL. We need to pick up our level there as well.”

The second leg will hold next week Wednesday.



